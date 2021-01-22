Get 2 Jackets for the Price of 1 With This Reversible Sherpa Coat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trends may come and go, but we’re completely obsessed with all things sherpa! Who could get tired of this supremely cozy material? We always feel at our most comfortable when wearing anything made from the ultra-soft fabric, and just because it’s getting warmer outside as we approach spring doesn’t mean we have to stop!

If you’re on the same page, allow Us to introduce you to your new favorite jacket. We’re enamored with this sherpa piece from Zaful for so many reasons — one of which is that it isn’t too heavy. It’s also reversible, so you’re essentially scoring two coats for the price of one!

Get the ZAFUL Women’s Reversible Hooded Cropped Teddy Jacket for prices starting at $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This design of this jacket is seriously straightforward. It has an open-front style with zero closures, long sleeves that extend down to the wrists and a clean, minimalist design. In some cases, reversible items don’t measure up, with seams or tags poking out when they’re switched over — but luckily, that’s not the case here. You can go back and forth with ease!

At the moment, there are three different color combos to choose from — white and tan, light grey and black or apricot and black. When you’re wearing it on one side, the other shade will appear in the lining of the roomy hood. The contrast is stylish, and a functional hood is always welcome!

In terms of sizing, shoppers do note that this jacket tends to run small. As we’re looking to nab an oversized fit (that’s been spotted on so many A-list celebs lately), we’ll be sizing up! Our advice? You should do the same. The extra space will come in handy for layering, and will make this jacket feel that much cozier!

