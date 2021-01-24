The High-Rise, Pocketed Leggings We Come Back to Again and Again

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ll admit that we tend to get FOMO when it comes to clothing. No matter how much we love a certain pair of jeans or a hat, for example, we still find our eyes wandering, our mind wondering, “Well, what if this one is better?”

In some cases, we don’t think we’ll ever get over our FOMO. With leggings though, we always find ourselves coming back to one pair: these ODODOS leggings from Amazon. We’re clearly not the only ones either. They have tons and tons of glowing reviews. And the vast color/pattern selection? You can’t beat that!

Get the ODODOS High Waisted Yoga Leggings with Pockets starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

These leggings are made of a breathable, moisture-wicking material with a four-way stretch. Don’t worry about it stretching too much and revealing what’s underneath though. The fabric is opaque, made to be totally squat-proof. Things only get better with the flat-lock seams, added to prevent friction and chafing, and the high-rise, wide waistband providing tummy control and coverage!

Of course, another one of the standout features of these leggings is the side pockets. These pockets lie flat against the body, but they can easily be stretched to hold your phone or other typically handheld belongings. No more gripping on to your phone or keys as you go for your morning runs!

We’re not even kidding when we say you have over 70 buying options when it comes to these leggings, including some two-packs. Space dyes and solids, dots and camo…the list goes on. Find your favorite and get ready to banish legging FOMO hopefully for good!

Of course, there are still other types of leggings out there you might enjoy. Something more casual, something fancier. Once you have the yoga leggings covered, it’s time to expand. That’s why we’re going to help you out with a few more of our favorites:

When the cold weather hits, you’ll be so happy you have these BALEAF fleece-lined leggings in your closet!

For a dressier look on your next night out — or even to dress up a sweater or tee — try these Tagoo faux-leather leggings!

As important as a pair of full-length leggings is, a capri-length pair is just as handy. We say go for this popular TNNZEET pair!

