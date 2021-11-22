This Bestselling Bodycon Dress Is Here to Flatter Your Figure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We generally avoid wearing bodycon styles in the winter. After all, they tend to be more revealing — which isn’t really the ideal situation when temperatures are plummeting by the day. Plus, it’s the holiday season. We’re all about taking it easy, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Who wants to worry about workout routines when there are seasonal specialities (hello, pumpkin pie) up for grabs?

That said, there are bodycon pieces out there that still will leave you feeling confident — even in a figure-hugging dress. According to shoppers, this draped dress from Zalalus is ideal for “curvy girls,” and it’s a major bestseller with over 7,000 happy customers! With such an impressive amount of feedback, we needed to investigate and find out what exactly makes this frock so special.

Get the Zalalus Women’s Spaghetti Strap V Neck Bodycon Dress for prices starting at $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is technically classified as bodycon, but it’s slightly different than your typical form-fitting dress. There are details throughout which make it far more flattering and easy to wear if you’re apprehensive about this much-discussed garment.

First up: The draping is what makes this dress seriously incredible. The extra fabric that flows down from the top of the waist to the side of the hips is expertly placed to streamline your silhouette, which we can all certainly appreciate. Plus, it will help cinch your frame, which is helpful if you’re planning on layering a coat on top.

Zalalus Women’s Spaghetti Strap V Neck Bodycon Dress

Other details we immediately adore about this dress are the length and V-neckline — the hem is long enough to look appropriate for family functions, but it’s far from matronly. The neckline isn’t too low either, and both of those upgrades are a testament to how versatile of a dress this is. It’s a closet staple that could be exactly what your holiday wardrobe needs!

