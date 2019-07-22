7 Shoes We Fell in Love With in the Zappos 20th Birthday Sale





Ready for the best birthday celebration of the year? Yes, we’re all invited, and no, we don’t even need to bring a gift! Sounds like the best party ever, right? It is! Zappos is turning 20 this month and the festivities are non-stop!

Of course, every great birthday party comes with goodie bags for us to take home, and this party is no exception. These goodie bags come in the form of huge sales on top-rated, fan-favorite shoes, clothing, accessories and more. We picked out seven of our favorite shoes in this Birthday Sale to get your shopping bag started — all different kinds so your shoe rack will be stacked!

1. TOMS Majorca Cutout Sandal

This chunky heel sandal is inspired by the Spanish Mediterranean, making it our new go-to summer shoe. The leather insole and stacked heel are so luxurious, and the cutout is the perfect blend of edge and elegance. Shoppers say not to hesitate, because these might be the most comfortable heels ever!

See it: Get the TOMS Majorca Cutout Sandal (originally up to $129) starting at just $60 at Zappos! Use code BDAY20 for an extra 20% off select sale styles!

2. Nike Tanjun

This sneaker now has over 1,000 reviews and shoppers say the quality and durability are “amazing.” The mesh upper and variety of colors are super cute, too! Wear them to work out or maybe even just to work — anywhere works!

See it: Get the Nike Tanjun (originally $65) starting at just $49 at Zappos! Use code BDAY20 for an extra 20% off select sale styles!

3. Ugg Coquette

An Ugg slipper is basically the definition of cozy. The shearling lining and sheepskin sockliner are out-of-control comfortable, and over 4,000 reviewers are completely head over heels for these shoes. The color selection is just amazing, too!

See it: Get the Ugg Coquette (originally $120) starting at just $69 at Zappos! Use code BDAY20 for an extra 20% off select sale styles!

4. Lucky Brand Basel

These booties come in a leather, suede or nubuck upper, and even in fun prints like snake and camo if we’re looking to step it up from solid! Shoppers say these boots took less than 10 minutes to break in and now they’re wearing them “non-stop!”

See it: Get the Lucky Brand Basel boot (originally $129) starting at just $65 at Zappos! Use code BDAY20 for an extra 20% off select sale styles!

5. Naturalizer Brittany

Hundreds of shoppers are obsessed with these sleek ballet flats, saying they’re the most comfortable flats they’ve ever owned and that they now want one in every color. They go with seriously everything, too!

See it: Get the Naturalizer Brittany flat (originally $69) starting at just $50 at Zappos! Use code BDAY20 for an extra 20% off select sale styles!

6. Sam Edelman Gladis

Designer sandals are exactly how we stay chic in the summer heat, and this strappy pair is just perfect. With prices up to 30% off, how can we go wrong? Hint: We can’t!

See it: Get the Sam Edelman Gladis sandal (originally $80) starting at just $56 at Zappos! Use code BDAY20 for an extra 20% off select sale styles!

7. Born Meade

This jute-wrapped wedge has a buttery-soft suede upper and a leather-lined footbed. Our favorite part, though? The heel straps have elastic bands so they’re super easy to put on and take off — not that we’ll ever want to take them off!

See it: Get the Born Meade wedge (originally $90) starting at just $63 at Zappos! Use code BDAY20 for an extra 20% off select sale styles!

Looking for more? Check out more from the Zappos Birthday Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



