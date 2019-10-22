



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Few things are more exciting than shoe-shopping. After all, there’s a reason why Carrie Bradshaw’s closet is pretty much every girl’s dream! When it comes to footwear, it’s impossible to resist those pretty pairs — and more often than not, we’ll end up with something that’s far from practical.

Poor judgment with shoes is a part of the fun, but that doesn’t mean being responsible isn’t just as worthwhile. Hear us out: from now until October 23, Zappos is offering the shoe sale to end all other shoe sales. Spend $100+ on select boots (or coats) and earn $25 back — amazing, right? The only thing better is that all five of these comfy-chic boots are included in the sale. Happy shopping!

1. This Flat-Inspired Boot

Now, this may not be exactly be what most would imagine when they think of a boot, but we’re not complaining. These have a lot going for them. Just think: the exposed side will work overtime as a vent on those unseasonably warm days — while also looking chic as ever. Plus, the pointed toe and leather material is seriously swoon-worthy. The only thing better? All seven shades that are currently available.

See it: Grab the Free People Royale Flat (originally $198) now with prices starting at $160!

2. This Black Bootie

This little black bootie is sensational! The buttery-smooth leather looks so soft-to-touch that it’s impossible not to want to spread the love — all over our wardrobes, that is! Dress it up with tights and miniskirts or dress it down with T-shirts and jeans. Either way, this boot will impress day after day.

See it: Grab the Clarks Chartli Valley Boots (originally $120), now only $108!

3. This Fierce Fleece Pair

Survive any reason, season or occasion in these — that’s what numerous reviewers are claiming. This fleece fold-down boot is the blanket-inspired shoe that’s ideal for putting our best foot forward. All we have to do is lace them up and off we go!

See it: Grab the Timberland Jayne Waterproof Teddy Fleece Fold-Down (originally $160), now only $144!

4. This Two-Toned Boot

Love a bold boot but having trouble deciding which shade to select? Now you don’t have to. This two-toned boot features both navy and brown and even comes in a sleek suede material. Oh, and don’t worry: for anyone who’s loving this design but not up for the style risk? There are two solid shades up for grabs too!

See it: Grab the Naturalizer Cassandra Boot (originally $110), now only $99!

5. This Printed Pair

Why blend in when you’re born to stand out? That’s exactly what comes to mind after we found this printed pair. This heeled bootie is perfect for anyone who’s looking to make a statement. It comes available in four fabulous shades, all of which feature a very walkable wedge heel.

See it: Grab the Lucky Brand Yewani Boot (originally $129), now with prices starting at $103!



Not your style? Check out additional women’s boots also available at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!