Looking for a new pair of shoes? Let Us be the first to warn you: it’s going to be an unnecessarily complicated matter. It’s a struggle we’re constantly facing when it comes to our pursuit of a brand-new pair, one in which we rarely come out winning. Between colors and styles (not to mention fit), we’re rarely left with any that meet our expectations — let alone exceed them.

So, what should we do? Lower our expectations? Not a chance; if anything, we should continue to raise them. See, if at first glance we aren’t convinced a shoe will provide the proper amount of comfort and support (plus chicness!), we should continue looking until we meet our match. Well, after discovering this seriously sleek option, it seems the search may be over (for now).

Sure, we’ve all been there … admittedly one too many times. We find the perfect pair of shoes — on paper, that is. Not only do they sound great, but they look it too. Then, they rarely live up to the hype and we’re left disappointed once again. That’s why hopes are high for the Blowfish Malibu Baldwin Boot, which has developed a major following.

Across the board, so many reviewers couldn’t get over how “comfortable” and “stylish” this bootie was. One reviewer was in awe over how the canvas-like material was “so durable,” it survived those “cold and slushy winters in Chicago” that are infamous for being completely unbearable (especially as far as getting dressed is concerned). This bootie can fashionably stand its ground during any inclement weather.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but let’s start with their strategic design. We’ve already mentioned the canvas-like synthetic material they are crafted from, but just take a look at the three shades that are available. There’s black adobe, light taupe and even a smokey rocky oak (which is a grey tone) to choose from. The best part? They go with everything.

Every version features the same wooden heel that’s extremely walkable — which reviewers also loved because it provided a heightening boost. Now, if anyone is feeling a bit hesitant over a heeled boot in the colder months, it’s time to put those fears to rest.

In an effort to be as practical as possible, this bootie features side buckles! This addition will provide peace of mind by keeping all feet safe and sound (even if the icy weather may cause slipping and sliding). No matter what storm Mother Nature throws our way, this “durable” bootie will keep everyone who wears it both stylish and secure.

