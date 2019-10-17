



The fastest way to ruin a good day? A bad pair of shoes. It’s the unfortunate truth we’ve become far too familiar with, but that was never our intention. Many of Us don’t wake up in the morning, looking to start it off on the wrong foot — it just happens! From unexpected weather changes to last-minute plans added to the iCal, that bulletproof pair we picked out last night no longer suits what the day has in store for Us, and it’s a domino effect from there.

Fortunately for Us, it doesn’t have to be this way. Yes, we’ve found a suitable solution for all of our shoe-related problems. It’s not just a normal pair, but one that goes above and beyond; basically, it’s the final word in comfortable-yet-chic footwear. We’re recommending kicking all of those problematic pairs out of the way and stepping into this one from here on out.

See it: Grab a pair of the UGG Sammy Sneaker (originally $110) now with prices starting at just $55, available at Zappos!

If this sounds at all appealing, go ahead and step into the UGG Sammy Sneaker.This slip-on kick is not just our top pick but is the most prized possession of hundreds of reviewers. One shopper loved how “comfortable and well-fitting” they are and another said they gave her outfit a “cool casual feeling” that was hard to resist. While a handful of other reviewers deemed it “the most comfortable pair they’ve ever worn” — period. But what’s so special about this shoe specifically?

Let’s start with its easy-to-wear style. Here, this design avoided the usage of any shoelaces or zippers, and we can slip our feet into them in seconds. It’s a refreshing update to those “other” traditional sneakers we’ve grown used to in the past. And, if anyone is fearful of an unflattering fit? Don’t be! One reviewer said it was one of the most “comfortable shoes” she’s ever worn in her entire life.

The “dense knit [material] didn’t feel tight” and can be worn for extended periods of time — which is music to our ears, since we’re always living our lives on-the-go. Not only can we throw this shoe on and head out the door, but we can stick it in any tote or duffle and remove it whenever necessary. What’s better than that?

The colors, of course! There are six stellar shades to select from. We’re talking everything from traditional black and white — plus a pop of fun colors. Reviewers couldn’t get over how “stylish and sporty” each and every option was. One reviewer mentioned this shoe arrived, and they immediately felt it looked “extremely classic.” That’s good to know, and means we can dress this shoe up or down at a moment’s notice and it will most definitely add to any look. Amazing, right? It most certainly is, and when stepping into this slip-on sneaker, it’s almost a guarantee that we’ll be stepping towards better days.

