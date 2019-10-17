Score! The Ultimate ‘Cool-Girl’ Moto Jacket Is on Sale at Levi’s





We’ve all been there: meticulously planned our outfit to a T — only to discover it’s a bit chillier than we thought it would originally be. We don’t have time to go back to square one, so what can we do? Do we grab any old jacket out of the closet and hope it goes with the rest of the ensemble? Or do we risk the frigid temps and not wear one at all (they do say beauty is pain)? Either way you spin it here, it’s a lose-lose.

Now, here’s a solution: a jacket that adds instant value to any look it’s paired with. Would that type of jacket be of interest? Of course — but it always seemed like an urban fashion legend, until we found this stunning specimen that’s the epitome of “cool-girl” style.

See it: Grab the Faux Suede Moto Jacket (originally $200) now with prices starting at $150, available at Levi’s!

The Faux Suede Moto Jacket is an ideal option for anyone who’s looking to elevate their outfit. How do we know that? Let’s start with its smartly-rendered silhouette. It’s crafted from a vegan suede material that sure looks real — even though it isn’t. The material is luxurious and incredibly soft — it just feels premium. One would be completely forgiven for thinking this was a high-end designer piece!

This jacket also comes available in two top-notch shades. The tan version is great for anyone who’s looking for an everyday essential. It can be worn with anything from a T-shirt and jeans or used to break up an all-black monochromatic look. It’ll blend in seamlessly with any current (or future) wardrobe. Now, the only difference between this version and the other? The blush is looking to stand out in a crowd — or at least do so in a subtle-yet-striking manner.

Basically, it’s impossible not to be blushing over this pretty-in-pink piece. It can easily be dressed up or down — and will always work. What’s better than that? Both versions here feature the same dreamy design. We love how this jacket takes on the traditional moto style and looks to update it in the chicest of ways.

It features overstated lapels, shoulder epaulets and, yes, even an adjustable waistbelt. It’s great for anyone who’s looking for total customization (size-wise) and all the bells and whistles too! It also features some of those fan-favorite details we’ve grown to love over the years, such as diagonal zippers. We love the fresh facelift this moto jacket offers, and can most certainly understand why so many reviewers do too.

Shoppers loved how this jacket was “true to size” and felt “really special when worn.” Naturally, we have to think that’s partly due to the “more cropped fit” reviewers also appreciated. It differentiated this jacket from others and gave it a more “tailor-made feel” that was one-of-a-kind and the epitome of cool. We’ve officially found our new moto jacket — for today, tomorrow and beyond!

