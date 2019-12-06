



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The festive season is well and truly underway, which means travel plans are likely on the horizon for many of Us. Whether you’re heading home to see your folks or lucky enough to be indulging in a beach vacation, you’ll need to get there in style.

The key to traveling fashionably? Making sure you’re comfortable. That’s why we suggest stepping into any of these five options for a serious outfit upgrade. Safe (and stylish) travels!

1. These Anything-but-Basic Boots

Vacation starts the second we arrive — and this Chelsea boot will have Us all dressed and ready to go. From the Western-inspired design to the all-black shade, it’s impossible to resist. Also, factor in the very walkable heel and it’s comfy-chic piece we can wear whenever and wherever.

Grab a pair of Timberland Sienna High Chelsea Boot (originally $170) now with prices starting at just $111!

2. This Fan-Favorite

Function — but make it fashion! The slip-on style is a necessity for anyone who’s dealing with long airport lines (and security checks!), while the suede exterior and plush faux-fur interior are as fashion-forward as ever.

Grab a pair of the Merrell Encore Q2 Ice for $120!

3. This Stylish Sneaker

A sneaker is hands down one of the easiest ways to travel. This option offers superior support, an excellent outsole grip and its lightweight durability makes it perfect for cramming in your bag. Plus, all four available shades are fresh takes on a staple shoe!

Grab a pair of the adidas Outdoor Terrex AX3 (originally $80) now with prices starting at just $53!

4. This Celeb-Approved Pair

Sure, we may never fly in first class sitting next to Jennifer Lopez — however, we can most definitely upgrade our travel looks by taking a page out of her style book. The A-lister has been spotted a number of times in the UGG Coquette Slipper, and we can understand why. From the shearling cuff to the slip-on style, it’s truly ideal for getting where you need to go.

Grab a pair of the UGG Coquette Slippers (originally $130), now with prices starting at just $120!

5. This Classic Pair

Clean, classic and crisp white — what shoe dreams are made of! This sneaker is ideal for anyone who’s looking for a simple shoe that packs in a lot of swag. Reviewers deemed it five-star worthy for comfort, style and support!

Grab a pair of the Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker (originally $39), now with prices starting at just $21! Not your style? Check out additional Blowfish Malibu items, more women’s shoes and select styles on sale, also available at Zappos here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!