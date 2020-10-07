Forget Leather — This Bomber Jacket Is Our Favorite Fall Outerwear Pick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re stepping out for errands or a quick coffee run, adding a jacket can completely transform your look. Specifically during the fall season, it’s the only way to top off an ensemble — and it’s so easy to do! The only struggle? Finding a jacket you love.

While we’ve spent years crushing on leather jackets and the cool, casual edge they bring, we just found a bomber that may inspire Us to let our motos sit the season out! This simple bomber from Zeagoo is sporty, sophisticated and quickly finding its way to our wish lists.

Get the Zeagoo Women’s Classic Solid Zip-Up Bomber Jacket for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2020, but are subject to change.



This jacket is basic in nature, but the design goes above and beyond! Just look: This jacket has ribbed cuffing along the hem and sleeves, in addition to the top of the neckline. This is a standard feature of many bomber jackets, and we’re thrilled that this option stayed true to form. This jacket zips up to the top of the collar, and also features a tiny zipper pocket on one of the sleeves.

Currently, you can score the jacket in six different shades: navy blue, black, army green, wine red, dark grey and light grey. All of these colors are worthy purchases, but if we had to choose just one, the army green gets our vote. The classic hue has an aviator vibe, and it will look next-level stylish with durable denim and a pair of iconic Ray-Bans!

Oh, and for those of you who like to make sure your fashion has a side of function, this jacket has two convenient slip pockets on each side of the bottom region. Think of these pockets as your on-the-go purse — made for storing lip gloss, keys and a credit card. Is this fall’s new go-to jacket? There’s only one way to find out — shop now!

