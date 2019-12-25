This Fuzzy Pullover Is 50% Off and We Need Every Color





We own plenty of comfy clothes, but one question always remains: Can we go even comfier? We can’t help but wonder. If there’s something warmer, cozier and softer out there, why shouldn’t we seek it out? Why shouldn’t we wear it every day for the remainder of winter (and maybe even into spring)?

We’re not going to put a limit on ourselves. If we can do better, why shouldn’t we? Especially when there’s a sale involved! We found what we think might just be the comfiest pullover ever this time, and we’re not letting it go. It’s 50% off right now too, so we’d be fools to not grab it right now!

Get the Zella Mix It Up Faux Shearling Half-Zip Pullover (originally $79) for just $39 exclusively at Nordstrom!

This pullover is made of an ultra-fuzzy faux shearling that feels like a cloud, a pillow, a chinchilla — anything soft you can think of — but times a thousand, at least. It has a half-zip construction with a stand collar, offering a little versatility of wear and coziness all the way up to the chin. It has multiple other zip features too: a zip patch pocket at the chest and two rounded zip patch pockets below!

This lightweight Zella piece has long sleeves with elastic cuffs and a relaxed, straight fit that’s great for layering if it’s extra chilly outside. The hem hits right around the hip, but look closely — because it actually has a very subtle high-low effect, curving at the back!

This pullover is currently available in four colors, all of which are equally marked down — a sight we always appreciate and love to see. Need a good neutral? Beige Rainy Day is an excellent choice! Looking for something that goes with just as many things, but explores the darker side of color? Grey Forged might be your new favorite piece. Big fan of the blue of the sky peeking through the clouds just before a rainstorm? Navy Medieval beautifully captures that in-between perfection. Prefer a color that hints at the beginning of spring? Purple Taupe is calling your name!

A reviewer called the quality of this pullover “equal to Patagonia,” which doesn’t surprise Us at all when it comes to Zella. The brand is known for its exceptional quality, along with its “ultimate comfort innovation.” We can practically feel how comfortable this pullover is just by looking at it, but you know what? We bet the real thing is still going to be mind-blowing. We just can’t wait to receive ours in the mail and put it on, already!

Not your style? Check out more from Zella here and other sweatshirts available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

