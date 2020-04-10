Our Favorite Slimming Zella Jacket Is Back in Stock at Nordstrom

We can’t state this enough: comfort is key right now. Our wish lists look far different than they did a few weeks ago — let’s just say the hunt for designer dresses and sky-high stilettos has temporarily turned into a life of cozy sweats and slippers (UGGs forever!).

Still, we’re trying to keep up with our routines as much as possible — and that means occasional grocery store runs, at-home workouts and walks (with appropriate social distancing, of course). Given the transitional temps outside at the moment, nailing down the ideal outerwear isn’t easy. Luckily, Nordstrom has restocked a customer favorite that’s about to change the game for all of Us.

Get the Zella Live In Performance Jacket for prices starting at just $89 with free shipping, available at Nordstrom!

If this is your first introduction to the Zella Live In Performance Jacket, prepare to swoon. The Nordstrom-exclusive brand is beloved for its casual athletic wear and designed with peak performance in mind. That’s exactly what you’ll get with this piece, which is comprised of moisture-wicking fabric in order to guarantee the most enjoyable workout possible. The blend of polyester and spandex is ideal for daily use, and can be worn over a sports bra, tank top or T-shirt if you’re stepping out.

Details are the name of the game here, and the design features front zip-welt pockets, a front zip closure and thumbhole cuffs for your convenience. The stand collar, a market standard for performance jackets, can be zipped all the way up in order to maintain warmth if you’re dealing with a brisk forecast. Unlike some other workout gear, the care is a breeze — this gem is machine-washable and can be thrown in the dryer as well!

When it comes to color options, you have your pick between two hues: Black and Blue Orydalis, which we’re particularly obsessed with. Given it’s all about basics these days, these neutral tones will team perfectly with other everyday essentials. Chances are, you already own a few pairs of leggings in a similar shade — but if you’re lacking in that department, Zella has your back.

Shoppers are raving about this jacket, stating that it’s “superb quality,” “form-fitting” and “slimming.” In fact, one five-star review proclaims it’s comparable to “Lululemon, with a better price tag.” We’re all looking to give our bank accounts a break these days, so that’s pretty major. In terms of size, some advise ordering up if you prefer a looser fit — otherwise, it has a “tailored feel.” Another proud purchaser had one thing to say: “Do yourself a favor and treat yourself to this.” Who are we to argue with that?

