Raise your hand if your mornings are a struggle. Most of you? We figured as much. Now, keep those hands up if your mornings are difficult due to your outfits — more specifically, your pants. Again, everyone? This doesn’t come as a surprise, and why is that? Because we’re right there with you.

We understand the struggle. Here we are, comfortable as ever in our loose-fitting loungewear, only to have to leave it all behind — for buckles, buttons and belts, no less. It’s not ideal, and we’re looking to change all of that. But how? By slipping off those uncomfortable pants and into this perfect pair instead!

Grab a pair of the Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings (originally $59) now with prices starting at just $35 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

See, Nordstrom always has a way of knowing what we need before we know we need it. Truer words have never been spoken than right here, right now. The Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings aren’t just the pants that everyone wants, but the pants that they need. And why is that? Well, according to hundreds of reviewers, it’s because they’re perfection.

So many reviewers can’t get over how “soft and comfortable” the polyester blend is. Many wearers love the higher waist and how it smooths out any problematic midsections, and they really love how the four-way stretch molds to their body too. According to many, these pants “held everything in” wonderfully!

One reviewer mentioned how these pants can hold everything in on the legs as well, literally. That’s right — there are two side pockets! The perfect design for anyone who’s looking to go hands-free! Forget the bags at home and throw your wallet, iPhone and keys into either pocket. You’ll instantly realize why so many “love” this tiny detail.

Know what else everyone loves? How versatile this perfect pant is! Thanks to the all-black shade, it can be worn anywhere and even anytime. Try dressing it up on a Casual Friday with chunky sweaters and a long-line coat. One little detail to remember? The hemline. It’s slightly cropped above the ankle, so if you’re looking for a more “professional look,” add an over-the-knee boot — it’ll be our little secret.

Not your style? Not a problem! Are you looking to hit the gym after work? These pants will once again come in handy! A handful of reviewers loved how the moisture-wicking fabric didn’t let anyone see them break a sweat.

Amazing, isn’t it? It is — so whether you’re looking to lounge around the house, hit the gym or head to work, go all in on these leggings. Not only are they seriously on sale, but they’ll take Us from the sheets to the streets in style!

