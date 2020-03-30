Funky printed sweatshirts are always at the top of the loungewear list — but there’s something about a traditional hoodie with no bells and whistles that we just adore. Even though a simple piece may not immediately display your stellar sense of style, the athleisure trend has never been more alive than this moment. So naturally, a staple that you need to own immediately is a classic (and plain) hoodie.

But not all basics are equal — as is evidenced by this hoodie from Zella. The quality of the subtle design elements make it a supremely spectacular garment. Best of all? You can get it for 40% off right now at Nordstrom!

Get the Zella Nola Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt (originally $79) on sale for just $47, available from Nordstrom!

It’s true: This hoodie is anything but basic. Sure, it’s not the most exciting item at first glance — but when you notice the upgrades in its construction, you’ll appreciate it so much. The best feature? That award goes to the standup collar that’s casually built into this hoodie. Normally, a collar like this can only be found in half-zip sweatshirts — and a lot of hooded options have a flat base around the neck. Luckily, this hoodie gives you the best of both worlds!

In terms of the actual hood on this sweatshirt, it’s also superior to others. We love how voluminous it is, which makes everything feel a whole lot cozier! We want all the comfort that we can get out of our loungewear, and this definitely delivers. We also love the two neutral colors that this hoodie comes in. You can take your pick between a soft off-white shade or a muted heather grey. It would be hard to find someone that doesn’t like either of these humble hues — but we’re personally partial to the grey.

This hoodie had a zip-front closure, which stretches from the very bottom of the hem all the way to the top of the collar. The sleeves are ribbed with extra wide cuffs, and there’s a drawstring in the hoodie that you can tighten and loosen to your liking. There are two hand slip pockets to keep your paws warm if it’s chilly out, and it’s made from a super soft cotton-blend material. As far as basics are concerned, you’re going to want to have this Zella sweatshirt on deck. Whether you’re sitting at home or running quick errands, this hoodie will help you stand out — even without bold logos and loud prints!

