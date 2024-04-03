Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing better than a fun, flowy sundress on a warm spring day. That goes the same for summer, too. Floating around in a sundress feels practically ethereal, and right now is the perfect time to try one on and go out with friends or, if you dare, on a date. The only way to improve on a sundress? Saving serious cash on one.

Right now, you can do just that by getting the Zesica Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress for just $33 at Amazon. It’s on sale right now for 45% off, which is marked down from its normal price of $60. It comes in a variety of colors at this price, and you’ll be saving plenty on it – so that means you can buy two for nearly the same price as one for what it usually goes for.

Get the Zesica Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

This fun bohemian style dress has a straight neckline, ribbon straps you tie yourself, a light floral print, stretchy bodice, and the perfect ankle-length look. It practically screams spring and summer, and you’ll feel ridiculously dainty traipsing around in it.

There’s nothing better than wearing one of these dresses around when the weather is warm, or even hot – you’ll be cooled off with the fun spaghetti straps, and the form factor looks good on just about everyone.

But you won’t want to miss out on this deal, because it won’t last for long. Be sure you snag your dress at this price, and get ready for some serious fun this spring.

