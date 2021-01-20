This Colorful Sweater Has the Trendiest Touch of Animal Print

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that leopard print has become wildly popular in recent years. While it’s always been a part of fashion (hello, 1980s style!), it’s currently trendier than ever. Sure, we love a little leopard — but it can certainly get repetitive at times. That’s why we’re always searching for garments that embrace the aesthetic in unique ways.

Let’s be real: In many cases, less is more — and that statement applies to animal print. This color-block sweater from ZESICA is exactly what we’re talking about! Its design proves that you don’t need to go over the top in order to nail the look.

Get the ZESICA Women’s Striped Leopard Printed Long Sleeve Color Block Casual Knitted Pullover Sweater for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

Each version of this sweater has blocks of color that follow different coordinating palettes, the majority of which are neutrals. They also have a strip of subtle leopard print that runs across the chest area, which is truly all this knit needs! The print isn’t overwhelming either — it has a natural vibe thanks to the black and white hues.

In terms of fit, these sweaters are on the loose side — complete with billowy sleeves which are cuffed at the wrists. Reviewers rave about how incredibly soft the knit is, and claim there’s zero itchiness when they wear it. Sometimes, it’s necessary to run a sweater through the wash with fabric softener to get the right feel, but it sounds like this piece is perfect fresh out of the package!

Some shoppers ordered a size up to nab a more exaggerated silhouette, but if you prefer a true-to-size sweater, go with your usual order. If your collection is lacking a pop of print, this may be the ultimate upgrade you’ve been waiting for!

