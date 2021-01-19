This Cinched Sweatshirt Dress Proves Hoodies Can Be Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember when Ariana Grande made it socially acceptable (and chic) to wear oversized hoodies as dresses? It was truly a fashion moment we will never forget — and honestly, we haven’t stopped crushing on extra-large sweatshirts since! But now that it’s 2021, how can we update the trend while still staying true to the comfortable vibe?

We just found the answer — this cinched sweatshirt dress from Amazon! While we’ll always have a soft spot for the boxy sweatshirt look, this version can give you more of an hourglass figure thanks to its sleek design.

Get the Fessceruna Women’s Hoodie Dress Batwing Long Sleeve Empire Waist Ruched Pullover Sweatshirt for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2021, but are subject to change.



Instead of wearing any old sweatshirt as a dress, why not show off your shape with this option? We adore the elastic component in the waist, which provides an instantly flattering edge. The rest of the piece stays true to a typical sweatshirt dress — it’s loose in the sleeves, as well as the skirt. You’ll still feel completely at ease the second you throw it on, but the waistband will give you some desirable definition.

Shoppers say that this hoodie dress is the ultimate alternative to a classic hoodie. Most say they ordered their usual size and it fit perfectly — but if you’re on the taller side and nervous about the hem length, sizing up is a good call.

This dress comes in six stunning shades — baby pink, baby blue, light khaki, black, white and heather grey. Keep it as a casual ‘fit to wear around the house with slippers on your days off, or dress it up with cute accessories and knee-high boots for a streetwear-inspired ensemble! There’s so much that you can do with this awesome hoodie dress, you’re bound to be rocking it on repeat for seasons to come.

