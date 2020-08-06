Finally! A Stylish Strapless Jumpsuit That Works for Day and Night

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t want to be dramatic here, but we truly believe that jumpsuits changed our lives. Seriously — think about it! Ever since these one-piece wonders burst onto the scene a few years back, it’s been easier than ever to get dressed in a time crunch. All you have to do is grab your go-to garment from the closet, steam it to perfection, accessorize accordingly, slide on some shoes — and off you go!

But of course, it’s not that simple. In order to wear the most stylish jumpsuit around, you first have to locate it — and unfortunately, these pieces are the unicorns of the fashion world. They’re either too short, too long, too casual, too fancy…you get the gist. That was until we stumbled upon what can only be described as our dream jumpsuit, and it’s available now directly from Amazon.

Get the ZESICA Women’s Casual Off Shoulder Solid Color Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Romper for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

The ZESICA wide-leg jumpsuit has plenty of impressive characteristics, but the crowning achievement has to be its versatility. Thanks to the elegant design and sleek silhouette, this jumpsuit works for so many occasions. Styled with espadrille wedges and a trendy purse, it’s begging to be worn for an upscale dinner out — but it will look equally at home at the beach teamed with your trusty Birkenstocks.

If you’re concerned about comfort levels here, we’ll put those fears to rest. With an elastic bust and waist, plus belt loops that feature a detachable tie, this jumpsuit will adjust to your frame for an optimal fit. Also, the off-shoulder neckline guarantees a breeze at all times, and it’s safe to say that’s a plus in this late-summer humidity. While this staple piece does have a handy size chart for your reference, the brand notes it runs true to size — which multiple reviewers enthusiastically confirm.

Oh, and speaking of reviews — many who have already purchased this piece report zero regrets. Shoppers praise the ultra-comfy fit, and are thrilled that it stays secure thanks to the elastic. No constant adjusting or wardrobe malfunctions here! Plus, multiple customers note that the black shade isn’t see through. Considering that’s our top choice right now, we’re equally relieved.

If you’ve got a closet full of black clothes and are looking to change things up, there are six other options: Army Green, Blue, Grey, Khaki, Navy and Wine. Our suggestion? An affordable price like this doesn’t come along everyday, so scoop up two. The Khaki will stun for your Labor Day festivities, while the Wine hue is autumn outfit goals. Buy now, wear later is a motto we can get behind — so let’s do this!

