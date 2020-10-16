These Face Mask Sets Are Available in So Many Fun Prints

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can hardly believe it, but masks have truly become our new favorite accessory. Honestly, we didn’t think we would ever get used to wearing them — but you know the saying about making lemonade out of lemons. Thanks to the wide range of different brands who have created adorable options, we’re actually having fun with our face coverings!

Masks have become all about coordination, and many of Us are matching them with our outfits! We’re constantly expanding our collections so there’s always another on deck, and this set from ZFCGEE is about to be the next addition!

Get the ZFCGEE Reusable Cloth Face Covering for Women for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 16, 2020, but are subject to change.

These reusable masks come in sets of three or five, and there’s plenty of variety within each option. We’re talking funky fruit patterns, intricate floral designs, paisley prints and simple striped or checkered masks! Each bundle is different and they’re not grouped into any particular theme or category — it’s a mixed bag!

These masks are made from a breathable cotton material, and they’re double-layered with an insert where you can add an additional filter if you prefer. They have adjustable, stretchy ear loops that are arguably the most comfortable type of support when it comes to protective face masks!

As a brief but incredibly important refresher, these masks are not guaranteed to protect against illness, but they can significantly reduce your odds of contracting a virus or infecting others if you’re an asymptomatic carrier. Wearing a face covering in public scenarios, maintaining a six-feet distance from strangers and hand-washing or sanitizing as often as possible are the best ways to keep Us all safe as we enter the colder months of the year.

Let’s face it — mask wearing isn’t going to stop anytime soon. Of course, we’re hoping to bounce back to normalcy as quickly as possible — but until that day comes, you can at least score some style kudos thanks to fun mask options like these!

