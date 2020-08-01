This V-Neck Tank Top With Ruffles Is Flattering for All Body Types

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a well-known truth that no two figures are alike. We all have different body types, and that means there’s tons of variation when it comes to how a specific garment will fit our frame.

But of course, there are versatile pieces out there that can be styled to flatter virtually any shopper. This adorable ruffle button-down top from ZKESS is the perfect example of that!

This top may be loose and laid-back, but it can work for a variety of occasions. Amazon shoppers note that the material is great for summer’s climate, and it has some stretch that makes it all the more comfortable. Reviewers claim this top feels “cool” when they wear it, so it’s ideal for an especially hot day.

Oh, and here’s a random tidbit that may inspire you to scoop this top up now: Apparently, it has surprisingly large arm holes. Pointless information, you say? We disagree! That extra room can help eliminate those pesky pit stains we’ve all experienced when the temperatures rise. Trust Us — this is actually a major plus, especially ahead of August’s heat!

These tops have a button-down V-neckline that runs about halfway down the front. The very top of the shirt is smocked with a tiny touch of ruffle bordering the collar and sleeves. The rest of the top flares out with a relaxed silhouette throughout. Some reviews actually say that these tops can run large, giving you tons of material to work with.

As mentioned, this top has the unique ability to complement so many body types. It looks chic when worn loosely, but you can tuck it into a pair of jeans if you want a more cinched appearance. Team it with a pair of cigarette pants for a strong office outfit, or if you’re heading out for a more upscale event. The opportunities are endless!

