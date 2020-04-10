7 Professional Tops Up to 50% Off That Will Wow at Your Next Zoom Meeting

While you probably hadn’t heard of Zoom until mere weeks ago, there’s a good chance it’s now become part of your daily routine — especially during work hours. Even if you’re working from home, your team meetings still must go on, and we all know what that means. You actually have to get dressed. From the waist up, at least!

Need to stock up on a few work-appropriate tops for your next video conference, but don’t want to go crazy spending the big bucks when you’re not wearing them for more than a few hours each day? No sweat. With Nordstrom’s current flash sale boasting price tags up to 50% off, you’ll be set for less. Way less. This sale ends soon though, so act fact!

Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt

We love this top because while it’s a button-up, it’s also super soft and drapey. It will basically feel like you’re wearing pajamas, but you’ll look like a CEO (if you’re not one already)!

Get the Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt (originally $69) now starting at just $28 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends at 9 a.m. ET on April 11, 2020.

Halogen Cap Sleeve Blouse

This airy blouse is basically a flowy T-shirt, so even if you’re dreading your upcoming meeting, you’ll actually look forward to getting dressed for it!

Get the Halogen Cap Sleeve Blouse (originally $49) for just $25 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends at 9 a.m. ET on April 11, 2020.

Caslon Linen Blend Button Front Top

The soft linen blend of this top is everything, and we love how the long hem looks great let loose or tucked into pants. Try out a solid — or if your virtual workplace is cool with it, we say go for the camo!

Get the Caslon Linen Blend Button Front Top (originally $69) for just $35 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends at 9 a.m. ET on April 11, 2020.

Treasure & Bond V-Neck Sweater

This sweater is easily cozy enough for weekend lounging, but it works just as well for weekday chats with your manager or a potential client!

Get the Treasure & Bond V-Neck Sweater (originally $69) for just $28 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends at 9 a.m. ET on April 11, 2020.

Halogen Mock Neck Puff Shoulder Sweater

A mock neck and puff sleeves? We’re in heaven! This ribbed top is a fashion lover’s dream in 2020. It’s definitely Zoom-approved, and we can’t wait to wear it out too!

Get the Halogen Mock Neck Puff Shoulder Sweater (originally $69) for just $41 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends at 9 a.m. ET on April 11, 2020.

Treasure & Bond Gauzy Tunic Shirt

This breezy top is made of 100% cotton and feels like wearing nothing but air. And looks-wise? It’s going to have the compliments rolling in constantly over video chat!

Get the Treasure & Bond Gauzy Tunic Shirt (originally $69) for just $41 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends at 9 a.m. ET on April 11, 2020.

Halogen V-Neck Long Cardigan

Need a sweater to wear over one of these tops? Or want to get away with wearing something extra casual underneath? This cardigan is the piece for the job!

Get the Halogen V-Neck Long Cardigan (originally $89) for just $45 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale ends at 9 a.m. ET on April 11, 2020.

Looking for more? Shop more of Nordstrom’s sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!