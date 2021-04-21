Reviewers Are Calling This the ‘Holy Grail’ of Push-Up Bras

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter how skilled you are in the shopping department, finding a bra that fits your body properly is easier said than done. It makes sense — we all have different shapes and needs, especially when it comes to undergarments.

It’s safe to say that we’re a bit scarred from the process. We tirelessly search for the ultimate bra — only to wind up disappointed. That’s exactly why we were thrilled when we came across a bra that thousands of shoppers claim is simply amazing. Could this push-up bra from ZUKULIFE be the solution to our struggles? Read on for the scoop!

Get the ZUKULIFE Women’s Essentials Deep U Multi-Way Convertible Push Up Plunge Bra for prices starting at just $16, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is clearly the type of push-up bra that’s bound to come in handy during the summer months. It’s designed to accommodate plunging necklines, which is ideal if you love wearing wrap dresses and other low-cut looks. The cups have a unique curved shape that won’t peek out with most garments, and there’s padding incorporated which provides a sultry, perky vibe!

Shoppers have dubbed this the “holy grail” of push-up bras! In addition to the shape of the cups and the lifting effects, this bra is also convertible. You can wear it as a regular two-strap bra, a halter bra or a cross-cross back bra. It also comes with an extender strap that you can attach to add more lift and shape, which is a major win for smaller cup sizes!

At the moment, you can purchase this bra in standard shades and a few bold hues. They’re all strong options, so the choice is yours — but one thing’s for sure: This is the ultimate piece to have on hand ahead of the summer season!

