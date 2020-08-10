This Ethereal, Breezy Blouse Is a Boho Lover’s Dream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone has their own sense of style. Some fashionistas like to look classically chic, and others turn to different decades for their inspiration. Retro can take on many forms, and one of our favorite eras to take notes from is the flower child hippie era!

What we love about boho style is how effortless and breezy the look feels. It’s all about being comfortable and stylish at the same time. And we’re absolutely loving this loose flower print blouse that any boho girl would fall in love with!

The summer is coming to a close, and we’re starting to gear up for the fall. You can still exude a beachy sense of style once the temperatures drop though with blouses like this one from ZXZY! It has a super relaxed look to it, but it’s definitely made for the fall season. The long sleeves have a lantern style that’s super billowy and stunning. It’s definitely one of our favorite design trends that’s taken over the fashion world.

The sleeves also an interesting design element to them — right before they hit the elbow they have a criss-cross pattern that gives Us a little see-through moment. That same detail runs down the blouse at either shoulder blade, and we’re obsessed with the look! The floral design on this top is definitely stunning, but the criss-crossing definitely sends it over the top.

This blouse has a long tunic length that’s perfect for styling. You can tuck the front of the top into your bottoms, completely tuck it into high-waisted pants or keep it completely loose! You can pair it with jeans, leggings or a wide variety of skirts. Whether you get this top in a lighter or darker shade, they’re all equally versatile. If you’re a boho lover, then this top was made for you! The understated statement that it makes is undeniable, and we’re obsessed!

