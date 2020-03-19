If you’re already struggling with adjusting to a remote schedule, imagine how difficult it must be to handle the situation with kids! Many parents across the country are adapting to homeschooling their children and trying to keep them as entertained as much as possible in this unprecedented time — and we’re sure this is no easy feat.

If you’re a parent or caregiver that’s hoping to find ways to keep the kids busy, we’re here to help you out! Rather than resorting to just turning on cartoons or other TV programs (though there’s a place for that too!), why not pick up some fun, interactive and educational toys? Your kids can learn and be entertained at the same time — which is truly the best of both worlds. We found an amazing STEM Kit on Amazon that has over 4,000 glowing reviews — and it’s on sale!

See it: Get the Scientific Explorer My First Mind Blowing Science Kids Science Experiment Kit (originally $24) on sale for just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This science kit for kids is the perfect educational activity that can keep your little ones occupied at home. The set contains 11 different experiments, all of which you can perform with common household items that you probably already own. Create an erupting volcano or grow awesome colorful crystals — all with just this one kit!

This is recommended for ages six and older, with adult supervision of course. Not only is this super entertaining for the younger generations, parents might even learn a thing or two as well! It’s engaging for the entire family, and is certainly a healthy and stimulating way to pass the time!

This science kit has an overwhelming amount of seriously positive reviews. In fact, over 4,000 shoppers can’t stop raving about how much their kids love this set. One reviewer said that “everything in the kit is high-quality, and this kit lasts a very long time.” They said that these experiments have lasted them for months, which is music to our ears! We truly can’t think of a better toy to help your kids stay amused (and still learning) during this period of time.

