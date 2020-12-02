Best for Your Parent

We’d definitely say a hybrid watch is the way to go for most parents. They still get that classic watch face they’re used to, but they’ll still get to play around with some of the smart features too. This one is extra cool because it comes with five interchangable bezels. You can always grab a different leather strap too should the Blush shade not be what you’re looking for!

See it: Get the Hybrid Smartwatch Carlie Blush Leather Interchangeable Bezel Box Set (originally $215) for just $119 at Fossil with free shipping!