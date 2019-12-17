Gift Guide 2019: 21 Gift Sets — From Skincare to Steaks

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The holiday season is here! With the celebrations right around the corner, everyone is crossing off the days until we can unwind and let the festivities begin! We can’t wait for hot cocoa by the fire, sharing time with our loved ones and of course — gifts. However, as excited as we are about receiving a few presents, giving them in a completely different story.

We’re frantic! With so little time left to shop and so many loved ones to shop for, we’re starting to think it’ll never get done — which just isn’t an option. With that in mind, a set or gift basket is always a solid option. From beauty to home and don’t forget the culinary must-haves, we’ve rounded up 21 gift sets to pick up ASAP!