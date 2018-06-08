We’re absolutely obsessed with Kate Middleton’s summer style, including every one of her breezy, A-line frocks. For example, we’ve been looking left and right trying to find the perfect dupe for the lovely poppy-printed Prada dress the duchess wore in August 2017 on a rainy day in London. Even when it’s gray outside, Duchess Kate’s sunny style feels warm and bright. Though it looks like the Duchess of Cambridge’s exact Prada dress is sold out, we’ve found plenty of dresses inspired by the floral style that are budget-friendly to boot.

We love that Duchess Kate wore long sleeves during summer, so we found five dresses with long sleeves and feminine floral prints for a breezy, camera-ready look that’s fit for royalty. No need to splurge on a stunning dress for your next summer party or baby shower — all our selections are under $150.

Scroll down to look through our picks!

Shop With Us: Get Kate Middleton’s Summer Style With Ladylike Polka Dots