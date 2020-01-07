Stars, they’re just like Us! When it comes to getting sick during the cold-weather season, they’re always looking for home remedies and ways to avoid catching a cold. Naturally, they seek out experts to gain valuable insight — and even in the case of A-list celebs, those aforementioned experts include good old mom! Don’t believe Us? Let’s take Kourtney Kardashian, for example.

In a recent NYMag article, the 40-year-old admits her secret weapon to keeping her immune system strong isn’t one she found herself. It actually stemmed from mother, Kris Jenner — more than 10 years ago, no less! This remedy is so effective she always reverts back to it! Now, if you’re wondering whether or not this is ultra-pricey or will live up to the hype, fear not. You can go ahead and try it first-hand — since it’s available right here at Amazon.

Grab the LivOn Laboratories Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C – 30 Packets for $33 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

According to Kardashian, the LivOn Laboratories Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C Packets first landed on her radar “maybe ten years ago.” The valuable information was passed down from a doctor who informed Jenner that this was “the best way to take Vitamin C.” Kardashian was equally thrilled by this, as she “never take[s] sugary, to-go vitamin C.” Instead, she deems this package “the real deal.” Is she correct? Well, the reviewers certainly seem to think so!

It doesn’t matter if you’re a mother-of-three like Kardashian or just looking to stay healthy, these small packages will make a big difference. How? All anyone has to do is throw a packet in their bag and mix it into any drink throughout the day.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star explains, she “take[s] it every morning, but if I feel slightly like I’m getting sick and 100-percent when I’m on an airplane, I take it.” The reasoning? It gives her “an extra boost.” If you’re looking to double up while traveling or feel like you just can’t get better, these packets are a game-changer — and the benefits don’t end there.

The revolutionary formula does it all. It turns to an enhanced vitamin delivery that is strategically designed to help every user’s body absorb as much Vitamin C as possible. This powerful antioxidant becomes even more effective than previous versions. It will support a healthy immune system, assist with muscle repair and protect cells from damage caused by harmful free radicals. It also supports collagen production, so our skin will look healthier, firmer and younger too. Honestly, could it get any better than this? Over 2,000 satisfied customers are obsessed.

One reviewer said this “five-star” formula worked wonders, while another claims it’s a “great way to stay healthy.” Whether you’re looking to avoid the seasonal sicknesses or just looking for that “little extra boost,” this “powerful packet” will give everyone extra support! What would we do without the Kardashian-Jenner clan?

