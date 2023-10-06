If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Rat Tail Combs for Sectioning, Parting, and Styling
Most of you have likely come across or even used a rat tail comb at some point in your life or even own one of your own for regular use, but aren’t sure that that’s what it’s called. This variety of comb is sleek, featuring a handle that is pointy at the tip and looks kind of like a rat tail, which is where it gets its name from.
Rat tail combs are most commonly found in salons and are an important part of every professional hairstylist’s accessory kit. This petite hairstyling tool is used to change hairstyles and textures in a matter of minutes. But, since it’s such a common tool, it can be hard to know which one to choose. With the help of this guide, you’ll learn about the various uses and types of some of the most popular rat tail combs of 2023. Let’s take a look!
Buying Guide: Rat Tail Combs
When it comes to rat tail combs, there are many options, which makes the buying process kind of confusing. It’s important to do your research before you make a purchase, regardless of how cheap or simple the product may seem. To help, we’ve taken the time to explore everything you should look for in a rat tail comb, and with this guide, we’re letting you in on the secrets.
Things to Consider Before Buying a Rat Tail Comb
Material and durability
If your rat tail comb is made cheaply, it’s not going to last you very long; it will end up breaking easily, whether because of being run through extra rough or frizzy hair, or by being used on strong substances like dyes or hairsprays.
Ensure that you’re buying a tail comb made of a good-quality material that won’t damage easily so you don’t have to keep replacing it after every few uses. A comb’s durability depends on the material it is made of and also affects the amount of money you’ll spend on the product.
Hair texture
For rougher hair, you’re going to need a stronger comb with teeth that can withstand being forced through coarse hair. If you have straight and silky locks, you may not need to be as forceful with the styling and combing process.
How To Use Rat Tail Combs
Hair styling
The more complicated a hairstyle you’re trying to achieve, the finer your hairstyling tool needs to be, and a rat tail comb is just about as fine a comb as you can get. When you need to part hair into sections to achieve a specific result, a rat tail comb can make that happen with a great deal of precision. Its super-fine teeth work on specific sections excellently and make using heating tools easier and more effective.
Hair teasing
Hair teasing is a technique that is used to achieve elaborate hairstyles. It requires a great deal of concentration and attention to detail so the final result doesn’t end up looking like a mess. You need to go section by section to create volume around the crown of your head. This is where the fine teeth of the rat tail comb come in handy — they tease the hair toward the scalp to give the overall style a fuller look.
Hair parting
If you’re extra particular about how you part your teeth and are looking to give yourself a super-straight, deep-sided parting — or even a fancy zigzag parting — you can use the rat tail comb’s handle to make that happen. Its uniquely designed handle can easily pull back or pull out hair.
Hair coloring
If you’ve ever gotten your hair dyed at a salon, you’ve noticed that your hair stylist used the tail-point of a rat tail comb to section hair during the process. The comb essentially acts like a needle to separate hair finely so that coloring is done properly and thoroughly.
Post-styling
This kind of comb also comes in handy if you’re trying to get rid of that pesky hairspray texture and bobby pins after a super-fancy hair-do. Use the tail-end of the rat tail comb to pull out accessories so you won’t have to worry about damaging your nails or fingers. Next, run the comb gently through the hair-sprayed part of your hair to get rid of any residue.
Comparing the Top Rat Tail Combs of 2023 in Detail
Leinuosen Rat Tail Comb
Pros
- Durable, anti-static, and heat-resistant build
- Tapered tail for hair styling and coloring
- Highly flexible
Cons
- Points are quite sharp
Goodofferplace Rat Tail Comb
Pros
- Salon-quality, heat-resistant plastic build
- Fine teeth for easy sectioning
- Rounded tips for safety
Cons
- Ends may be a little dull
Bardeau Essentials Rat Tail Comb
Pros
- Light, durable carbon fiber build
- Versatile stainless steel pintail
- Fine teeth for easy sectioning
- Heat-resistant and anti-static
Cons
- Slightly flimsy teeth
Diane Rat Tail Comb
Pros
- Wide gap between teeth for detangling
- Tail is perfect for easy sectioning
- Extremely cheap
Cons
- Not suitable for more intricate, detailed hairstyles
FRAMAR Rat Tail Comb
Pros
- Super lightweight and comfortable to use
- Great for sectioning hair
- Includes three different-sized combs for versatility
Cons
- Metal tail isn’t great for smaller sections
People Also Ask
-
Q: Are bamboo rat tail combs durable?
A:Yes. Plus, if you’re into all-natural hairstyling, bamboo rat tail combs are a good choice.
-
Q: Do I need different-sized rat tail combs?
A:If you’re into trying out different hairstyles and are still trying to see which size suits your styling techniques and hair texture, then yes, you should get a pack of different-sized ones.
-
Q: What material is ideal for rat tail combs?
A:Rat tail combs come in different kinds of materials: plastic, steel, and wood. Plastic ones are most commonly available, but stainless steel ones are the most durable.
