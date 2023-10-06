Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

The Best Rat Tail Combs for Sectioning, Parting, and Styling

Written by Natalia DeSoro

Most of you have likely come across or even used a rat tail comb at some point in your life or even own one of your own for regular use, but aren’t sure that that’s what it’s called. This variety of comb is sleek, featuring a handle that is pointy at the tip and looks kind of like a rat tail, which is where it gets its name from.

Rat tail combs are most commonly found in salons and are an important part of every professional hairstylist’s accessory kit. This petite hairstyling tool is used to change hairstyles and textures in a matter of minutes. But, since it’s such a common tool, it can be hard to know which one to choose. With the help of this guide, you’ll learn about the various uses and types of some of the most popular rat tail combs of 2023. Let’s take a look!