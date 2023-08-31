Davines NOUNOU Conditioner Review

Buying Guide: Conditioner We all want to style our hair like a pro, but dealing with tangled, dry, or damaged locks can feel like an impossible mission. Fortunately, plenty of conditioners on the market can help you tame your mane. But with so many different brands and types, knowing which one is right for you can be challenging. In this ultimate hair conditioner buying guide, we'll break down all the factors you must consider before buying a hair conditioner.

Leave-in or Rinse-out Conditioners come in two primary forms: leave-in and rinse-out. Conditioners are applied after washing and left in the hair, providing continuous nourishment and protection. Rinse-out conditioners are used after shampooing and rinsed out after a few minutes. Your choice depends on hair type, lifestyle, and preference.

Ingredients Conditioners come in a variety of formulas, with each one containing different ingredients that help it achieve its desired effect. The most common element is silicone, which coats the hair to help reduce frizz and smooth out kinks or curls. Silicones also help seal in moisture, making your hair softer and more manageable. Other common ingredients include proteins like keratin and collagen. These hair-loving ingredients help repair damage and also strengthen your hair, making it less prone to breakage and split ends. Some deep conditioners also include botanical extracts and natural oils like argan, coconut, or jojoba oil to provide deep hydration and nourishment to your hair. Regardless of the ingredients, ensure it doesn't contain harsh chemicals, sulfates, or parabens. These chemicals can dry out your hair and irritate it, especially in sensitive scalps.

Hair Type Different hair types have unique needs, so choosing a conditioner specifically formulated for your hair will yield the best results. For example, if you have thin or fine hair, look for lightweight, volumizing conditioners that won't weigh your hair down or make them greasy. If you have thick hair, opt for a rich, hydrating conditioner that can effectively moisturize and detangle your locks. Curly hair can benefit from a moisturizing conditioner that can help define curls while taming down the frizz. And if you have recently colored your hair, seek a color-safe conditioner that can help maintain your hair color vibrancy and shine.

Heat Protection We all love to blow dry, straighten and curl our hair. But these styling tools can be damaging to your tresses. To protect against heat damage, look for a leave-in conditioner that contains heat-activated ingredients such as ceramides and silicones. These ingredients help seal in moisture while protecting the cuticle layer of your hair from heat damage caused by blow drying, curling irons, or flat irons. They also help smooth out frizz — a big plus for curly or wavy hair.