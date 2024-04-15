Sabrina Carpenter was giving big hair energy on stage at Coachella.

Carpenter, 24, made her debut at the festival, which takes place in Indigo, California, on Friday, April 12. She took the stage in two custom Roberto Cavalli looks — a nod to the late designer who died that same day. She paired the bespoke pieces, which included a metallic jacket with leopard print, with glam to remember.

As fans know, Carpenter favors big hair, so her hairstylist, Scott King, made sure to keep that in mind when styling her crown for Coachella.

“We really love a bouncy, fluffy blowout,” he exclusively told Us Weekly of the springy style Carpenter sported as she belted out her hits. “It just looks the best on stage for movement.”

Ahead of the Friday performance, King tended to Carpenter’s mane using Joico’s InnerJoi Hydrate Shampoo followed by the brand’s conditioner, detangler and InnerJoi Sea Salt Spray. After drying her tresses, he went in with the Joico Flip Turn Volumizing Finishing Spray and the Joico BodyShake Texturizing Finisher.

Related: Megan Fox, Shakira and More Bring the Heat to Coachella 2024: See Their Best Fes... The Coachella Music and Arts Festival is once again proving to be just as stylish as any fashion show. “Plan your outfits in advance because it’s a whole thing with all the right accessories and vibes,” Paris Hilton exclusively advised Us Weekly on Friday, April 12, at the Absolut House party. “[And] make sure to […]

King told Us that the “key” to keeping Carpenter’s curls in place was the Joico Power Spray Fast Dry Finishing Spray because it really “locked in” the style. “I love the Joico products because they are all PETA certified and have vegan formulas,” he gushed. “The products also hold up really well in the heat, while keeping hair looking and feeling very healthy.”

The styling process took about an hour and King kept “tweaking” her hair up until she walked out on stage.

Of course, Carpenter’s hair wasn’t the only star of the show. Her “dewy skin” also stood out.

She donned a shimmery beat that included Half Magic’s Glitterpuck Pressed Glitter eyeshadow, Velour Lashes and other items from Armani Beauty.

Glam pro Carolina Gonzalez prepped Carpenter’s skin using products by Cetaphil.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

“I started by washing the face with the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser to start with a clean slate,” she told Us. “Next, I applied the Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Hydrating Lotion, which is one of my favorites because it’s super lightweight, making for a great option underneath makeup.”

Afterward came the most important step: SPF.

“I then followed with the Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Face Liquid Sunscreen SPF 5.

Sunscreen application is always the most important step and this one dries with a nice matte finish,” Gonzalez added.