Aaron Carter’s finally opening up about his face tattoos that have been making headlines since 2019.

During an interview with the Hollywood Raw Podcast, released on Monday, May 4, the 32-year-old rapper talked about his latest design dedicated to ex-girlfriend Melanie Martin — as well as the Medusa ink that went viral in September 2019.

Stars Are Expressing Themselves With Face Tattoos — Including Chris Brown, Amber Rose, Presley Gerber and More!

Carter got Martin’s first name tatted above his right eyebrow in script back in March 2019 — just three months into their now-tumultuous relationship. The Disney Channel alum’s followers got their first look at the design when his hairstylist Brandon Peach posted a photo of his client on March 7.

See Which Celebrity Couples and Exes Said ‘Yes’ to Forever With Matching Tattoos

The record producer and Martin officially split after she was arrested for domestic violence at the end of March. When the podcast hosts asked Carter how he feels about the face tattoo now, he was silent for a minute before throwing a little shade, saying, “That says ‘mistake,’ that’s not Melanie.”

Though they are now exes, the duo is expecting their first child together. “I’m going to make a great father regardless of the situation,” Carter declared. But that’s not to say he doesn’t have his problems with Martin. “Am I upset? Of course. Do I feel taken advantage of? Of course,” said the singer. “I felt like I was with someone that didn’t look me in my eyes.”

Besides the face tattoo that he seems to regret getting for Martin, Carter tells the podcast hosts that all of his other designs have a special meaning behind them.

“You know what, I’ve always talked about getting face tattoos and honestly I always get tattoos knowing the intention that I can get them removed if I want,” Carter said. “They’re not permanent like everyone says.”

He continued, “My tattoos, they started off because I was such a little kid, a scrawny little kid. I started getting tattoos all over me to make me look like I’m tough so people wouldn’t mess with me. And they stopped.”

The “I Want Candy” singer refers to his Medusa design as a “defense mechanism.” The hitmaker said, “This is my body, my life, my choices.”

See All the Tattoos Miley Cyrus Has Gotten Since Her Split From Liam Hemsworth

Carter has a new girlfriend, but said on the podcast that he’d “rather keep her anonymous.” Looks like tattoos are out of the question … at least for the time being.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)