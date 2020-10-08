Aaron Carter is rocking a totally new hairstyle.

During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, October 7, the 32-year-old showcased half-a-head of bleach blonde braids, courtesy of hairstylist Jordan Alexander. And though he likes the look, he’s still not 100 percent sure how to style it.

During the video, Carter shares that he wants to put up his hair but doesn’t know how, so he calls Alexander back to his place to do it for him. Meanwhile, Carter’s on-again off-again girlfriend Melanie Martin observes in the background so she can style the star’s hair next time. “You need to teach me how to do that because I couldn’t do it to his hair and I wanted to do it,” she says.

Of course, this new ‘do is only one of the many changes the ‘90s pop star has made to his appearance lately. Back in September 2019, he stepped out with a massive Medusa face tattoo that reaches from his left jaw to just underneath his eye.

According to the tattoo artist, Herchell L Carrasco, the design, which was inspired by a Rihanna cover shoot from 2013, was only part of what he wanted. “[Carter] wanted to keep going and I had to stop him,” the pro told TMZ at the time. “I couldn’t cover his whole face in a tattoo. I just couldn’t.”

The “I Want Candy” singer then went on to get another bit of ink on the other side of his face. In March, he shared a pic of himself that featured the word “Melanie” above his right eyebrow, in honor of his girlfriend.

In an interview with the Hollywood Raw podcast in May, the performer said that his tats are more of a “defense mechanism.”

“You know what, I’ve always talked about getting face tattoos and honestly I always get tattoos knowing the intention that I can get them removed if I want,” he said. “They’re not permanent like everyone says.”

He continued, “My tattoos, they started off because I was such a little kid, a scrawny little kid. I started getting tattoos all over me to make me look like I’m tough so people wouldn’t mess with me. And they stopped.”

