Aaron Carter is changing up his hairstyle —again! — for an even bolder look!

On Friday, October 10, the 32-year-old shared a live YouTube video of himself getting his hair colored by his go-to hairstylist Jordan Alexander. This time, the “I’m All About You” singer dyed his braids a bright pink hue.

He also showed off the finished look on his Instagram feed on Saturday, October 11, posting a selfie alongside the mastermind

behind the look. “Were back at it w my stylist @jojoalexander,” he wrote in the accompanying caption with hashtags #breastcancerawareness and #breastcancerawarenessmonth. In the snap, he had the braids pulled back into a high bun, which seems to be a style he favors.

The new pink ‘do comes just a few days after Carter debuted fresh braids, also done by Alexander. During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, October 7, the singer showcased half-a-head of bleach blonde braids, which he wanted to pull back into a bun. During the video, he called back the hair pro to do it for him as his on-again off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin, asked for some pointers, observing in the background. “You need to teach me how to do that because I couldn’t do it to his hair and I wanted to do it,” she says.

The performer is amongst a growing list of celebs who have decided to give pink a try this month. While some are also doing it breast cancer awareness, others seem just to like how it looks!

For instance, on October 3, Joe Jonas posted an Instagram of himself rocking bright pink locks for BCA Month. And on Wednesday, October 7, Gwen Stefani was spotted on set for a photo shoot with a fuchsia streak in her hair, a look that is quite reminiscent of the singer’s punk pink hair from the mid ‘90s. Then the follow day, Ashley Benson was spotted leaving the Mèche Salon in Beverly Hills with chunky pink highlights that are equally edgy.

