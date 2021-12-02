Jokes on Us! Adam Levine tricked everyone (including his mom!) into thing that he got a massive face tattoo. But as luck would have it, the ink was only temporary.

On Wednesday, December 1, the 42-year-old singer attended the AD100 party at Art Basel arm-in-arm with wife Behati Prinsloo. While he was dressed to impress, it was the rose design on his left temple that got everyone buzzing. The design was likely a tribute to his new rose-colored tequila, Calirosa.

Naturally fans freaked out, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. “Just learned Adam Levine got a face tattoo. I’m in shambles,” a user wrote, while another added, “Either Adam Levine got a new face tattoo or he was the first one to pass out at the sleepover.”

After letting the rumors run rampant for a hot minute, the musician decided to set the record straight, taking to Instagram Stories to clarify the entire situation.

“This message is for my mother. I do not have a tattoo on my face. Those that know me know that I am too vain,” he joked. “I am too f—king vain to get a tattoo on my face. I’ll tattoo the rest of this, but no, the face has gotta stay the same.”

While his face is going to remain ink-free for eternity, the star has been amping up the rest of his tattoo game in recent weeks. In October, Levine took advantage of the global Facebook outage and got a tattoo of a butterfly trapped in a spider web inked on his throat.

“Wise man once said … ‘when Instagram goes down … tattoo your throat …’” Levine captioned an Instagram post, tagging tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko.

Fans went wild for the ink, taking the comments section by storm. “Damn, love this,” a user wrote,” while another person said, “Super cool!”

In August, he got an even larger design thanks to tattoo artist Bill Canales. Levine had the entirety of his leg turned into a giant wave design. And get this: the whole thing took nearly 13 hours to complete.

The Maroon 5 frontman is no stranger to having his tattoos make headlines. He famously put all his ink on display during his shirtless Super Bowl performance in 2019.

While the lion tattoo under his bellybutton and “California” tattoo across his abs are pretty straightforward, the “B. R.” tattoo next to his nipple left fans scratching their heads. Many believe the ink is intended to spell out “BRO,” with the “O” being his nipple.