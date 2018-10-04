Fit for a princess! Jewelry designer Adina Reyter sat down with Stylish on Tuesday, October 2, at the Tyler Ellis, Adina Reyter and Haney pop-up shop opening at the Brentwood Country Mart in L.A. and revealed why the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, can’t stop wearing her jewels jewels —hey, she even wore a piece the following day with Prince Harry during visit to Sussex!

8 Dainty Jewels Inspired by Duchess Meghan’s Classic Style

Markle has rocked Reyter’s 14k Gold Three Diamond Amigos Curve Post Earrings to numerous occasions including her first formal engagement as a member of the Royal Family and to many events since.

And now to match her ear game, Markle has taken Reyter’s style and designs to her neck. The former Suits actress added a a pretty $418 pendant necklace by Reyter to her look for a visit to the University of Chichester in her namesake Sussex with Prince Harry on Wednesday, October 3.

Meghan Markle’s Best Fashion: The Best Outfits She’s Worn Since Becoming a Royal

“Meghan has the most incredible, most amazing jewels at her disposal. The fact that she can wear anything and buys our stuff is honestly one of the biggest honors that I think you can get as a company,” Reyter told Stylish. Indeed, most of Reyter’s designs are priced affordably at ranging from under $200- over $1,000 — not necessarily the crown jewels!

And as for why she can’t stop wearing the brand? “It’s everyday and wearable, but still classic and sophisticated,” she adds. “I have to think that’s why she loves it. She can wear it fancy with a dress or with jeans and a t-shirt.”

6 Looks We Predict You’ll See Meghan Markle Wear From Givenchy’s Latest Collection

Reyter prides herself on making jewelry that women can wear everywhere they go. “It’s simple, understated, fine jewelry that’s meant to be worn every day whether it’s our earrings or a necklace… These are the pieces that are going to work for your lifestyle and you wear them, they don’t wear you,” she explained.

Markle is the perfect on-the go-girl to represent the her pieces. “The minute that she started dating Harry, I walked into the office and I was like, ‘This is our girl. She is preppy, she is classy, she’s sophisticated, and she is happy.’ She looks comfortable in her own skin. It’s a true honor that she wears our pieces over and over again. She’s our girl,” Reyter dished.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!