Adrien Brody Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair at 2024 Met Gala

Adrien Brody stepped out at the 2024 Met Gala with a shocking new look: platinum blonde hair.

The Oscar winner, 51, attended the Monday, May 6, event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art with his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman. Brody wore a black double-breasted suit that he accessorized with a large, glittering brooch in the shape of a bird.

It was his hair, however, that caught the attention of online observers. The French Dispatch actor, whose natural hair color is a dark brunette, debuted bleached blonde locks with visible roots. He accentuated his shaggy surfer look with a neatly trimmed beard (which was not dyed).

Chapman, 48, coordinated with Brody in an elegant black-and-white gown that was gathered at the waist. She wore her long blonde hair in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

Chapman and Brody made their first public appearance together in June 2021 at the Tribeca Festival, but they first connected two years prior at a party.

“Adrien is the most supportive partner to Georgina,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023. “He’s never judged her for past relationships and is always empathetic and caring.”

Chapman was previously married to Harvey Weinstein, whom she wed in 2007 after three years of dating. The former couple split in 2017 after Weinstein, 72, was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. The duo reached a confidential divorce settlement in 2018 and finalized their split three years later.

The source went on to note that Brody is “amazing” with Chapman’s kids. The fashion designer shares daughter India, 13, and son Dashiell, 11, with Weinstein.

“He’s such a positive light,” the insider added of Brody.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 after he was convicted in New York on one count of rape and one count of criminal sexual assault. Last month, the New York Court of Appeals overturned the conviction after ruling that the judge should not have allowed women to testify about alleged sexual crimes that were not part of the charges against him. He will be retried later this year.

Weinstein was also convicted on three counts of rape and sexual assault in December 2022 in a separate case in California. Two months later, he was sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison for the California conviction.