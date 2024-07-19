Alan Cumming is giving fans insight into Tom Sandoval‘s unique style on season 3 of The Traitors.

“Someone did a meme whilst we were shooting, which I didn’t really understand, but now I get it,” the Tony Award winner, 59, told The Wrap on Wednesday, July 17. “It was a picture of me on the phone, and it said, ‘Alan Cumming calling the police when Tom Sandoval comes to the castle wearing another Zara women’s suit.'”

(The meme is a reference to the Vanderpump Rules star’s viral “Most Hated Man in America” New York Times article, which included a quote that read, “He applied pomade to his hair, combing it back with his fingers, and changed into a light blue women’s suit from Zara, which he said he preferred to the store’s men’s wear.”)

Cumming continued, “I showed this to the stylist on set, and she said, ‘My God, tomorrow he is wearing another Zara women’s suit.’ What was funny was his luggage was lost the first few days, so [production] had to dress him, so he’s got some great looks in the first few days. Definitely the first look he’s got is very good. He actually embraced tartan, embraced a kilt. I was very, very pleased and proud.”

Earlier this week, Cumming – who has hosted The Traitors since season 1 – revealed that fans can expect to see him in a different wardrobe for the third installment of the reality murder-mystery series when it hits the small screen in 2025.

“They kind of did this type of thing of matching my outfits to the missions this year,” he told TV Insider, later adding that the show’s stylist, Sam Specter, helped him create his character’s theatrical onscreen look.

“I don’t normally dress like this,” he continued. “The costume adds so much to it. Of course, this plot of the show is so dramatic and theatrical that I just have to go with it like that.”

Last month, Peacock announced the cast of reality stars who will compete on season 3. In addition to Sandoval, Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Robyn Dixon, Real Housewives of New York‘s Dolores Catania, Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams, Summer House‘s Ciara Miller, Sam Asghari, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause and more will appear in the forthcoming season.

The Traitors brings together reality TV stars from different franchises, including Big Brother, Survivor, Bravo, Bachelor Nation and more. They participate in a mafia-style game as the “faithfuls” who attempt to suss out the murderous “traitors” and expel them from the castle.