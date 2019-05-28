Alex Rodriguez is adding a surprising new gig to his post-baseball resume: fragrance ambassador. Yes, that’s right, the former all-star has teamed up with Ralph Lauren Fragrances to be the face of the brand’s iconic Polo Blue collection, and he is kicking things off with a starring role in the campaign for the new Polo Blue Gold Blend.

“I’ve always admired the Ralph Lauren brand,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Since I was young, I’ve seen it as timeless and aspirational – and the fragrances have been nothing short. That’s part of the reason this collaboration is so special to me.”

As the latest eau de parfum to join the best-selling Polo Blue franchise, perfumer Carlos Benaim added golden ingredients — in the form of pure ginger, aromatic sage and gold incense — to this spicy new blend. Bright notes of grapefruit, green apple, pepper and more round out the summer-ready scent. In an interview with Vanity Fair, A-Rod described the aroma as “aspirational.”

In the dapper campaign imagery, the dad-of-two models a classic-with-a-twist double-breasted suit and dotted tie against the backdrop of a beautiful ocean-front sunset. In addition to posing with the gold-accented cobalt flacon, he shows off his baseball skills — swinging a bat and throwing a ball.

While the partnership with Ralph Lauren may seem out of left field (see what we did there?), the former Yankee has become a red carpet style star in his own right thanks to his fashionable appearances with fiancee Jennifer Lopez at the year’s top awards show and events (think: the Oscars, Grammys and Met Gala to name a few). And it sounds like he is ready to continue to move away from his athletic roots.

“The campaign was beautiful. And I’m a believer. I thought it was on brand for me,” he told Vanity Fair. “I think it is a great honor. I’m flattered that I was asked and enjoy doing it. And you know, I’m doing things that I enjoy, things that are fun.”

Priced from $76 for 2.5 ounces, Polo Blue Gold Blend is now available at RalphLauren.com.

