Alexis Bellino held nothing back when sharing her thoughts about fellow housewife Tamra Judge’s face peel.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star told Us Weekly that she is committed to never getting chemical work done after seeing the result of Judge’s procedure in August.

“I called her and I said, you had scared the s– out of me forever doing anything,” Bellino, 47, told Us exclusively. “I’m going to grow old and be wrinkled because I’m never going to do that. And you’re a couple years ahead of me, but I’m going to need it. And now I’ll never do it because you’re a freak right now.”

Judge, 57, shared a video via Instagram on August 31, detailing the work she had done. That included a brow lift, CO2 laser, and a blue chemical peel, done by Dr. Donald S. Mowlds in Newport Beach. The video took followers from the hospital to the first days of her recovery as Judge shared her progress.

Related: Real Housewives' Plastic Surgery: See Before and After Pictures Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Brandi Glanville, and Tamra Barney are among the many who've 'fessed up to boob jobs, chin implants, and liposuction

The brow lift is precisely what it sounds like — a procedure to raise the eyebrows. The CO2 laser uses light to treat wrinkles, acne scars, and more on the skin. The laser targets skin at the surface, while the blue chemical peel treats deeper layers of skin for the same sort of treatment.

A week after her original post, Judge returned to Instagram to share a video of her ongoing recovery.

“One week post-op, I woke up feeling like a damn 5’2 supermodel after this past week,” she wrote in the caption.

Even as Judge has healed, those initial images have stuck with Bellino. And she gives Judge credit for going through with it.

Related: RHOC's Alexis Bellino and John Janssen's Whirlwind Relationship Timeline Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Love them or hate them, Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are set to walk down the aisle. The couple confirmed they were dating around one year after Janssen ended his nearly four-year relationship with The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador. Bellino appeared as a main cast member on seasons 5 […]

“I saw her on FaceTime, but I think she posted the other, she looks so amazing already and it’s still like, I think the doctor said it would be at least another two or three weeks before it’ll be fully healed,” she said. “So I mean, go for her. I mean, that woman is tough. Not just tough, but I mean tough.”

Bellino added that RHOC fans might get another, more humorous example, of Judge’s bravery in the coming episodes.

“You guys are going to laugh your butt off if they actually air it,” she teased. “But she takes her top off and goes down a water slide or whatever that slip and slide thing is. So you just don’t know with her. And she just lets it all hang out.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi