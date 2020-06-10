Alicia Keys looks breathtakingly beautiful on InStyle magazine’s July cover — and there’s a special story behind the 39-year-old singer’s photo shoot.

Rocking what appears to be a makeup-free face, the star dons a white tank top on the magazine cover with her pink bra strap peaking out. Her hair’s styled slicked back in a sophisticated low bun and she donned an eye-catching pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

“Photographed by her family,” it says on the cover to the left of Keys’ portrait.

According to InStyle editor-in-chief, Laura Brown, the “No One” singer’s cover and accompanying feature was shot by none other than her sons: 9-year-old Egypt and 5-year-old Genesis. The NYC native’s husband, Swizz Beatz, assisted the little ones on set.

But apparently a good chunk of the photography credit goes to Egypt and Beatz. According to the outlet, Genesis wasn’t too thrilled with his equipment. “He was like, ‘I want the smaller camera!'” Keys told InStyle.

The mastermind behind Keys’ outfits was celebrity fashion stylist Jason Bolden. He helped her choose a variety of fabulous summer ensembles, including a pale blue jumpsuit from the Givenchy and a flowy orange Fendi maxi dress.

Keys’ children aren’t the only kids who’ve photographed their parents for a national magazine during the COVID-19 quarantine. Drew Barrymore’s daughter, Olive, shot mom’s cover for The Sunday Times Style magazine at the beach in April of 2020.

“The following is a dialogue between me and my daughter,” the actress captioned an Instagram post on April 19. “ME: Olive will you take pictures for the @thesstyle photoshoot. Its for a magazine people work for years to shoot for! OLIVE: Why are you asking me to shoot you, Mom? And who normally shoots you?”

She continued, “ME: A photographer. But right now, the world is in a crazy place. Everything is an opportunity to do things differently! So what do you say? Do you want to be my photographer? OLIVE: I’m honored to be your photographer. I like taking pictures, so thank you.”

Like Egypt and Genesis, Olive did a great job photographing her mom. Who knows, maybe these celebs bred the next big fashion photographers of the future.