Alicia Vikander’s ‘Firebrand’ Premiere Dress Oozes Summertime Charm

Alicia Vikander is signaling the start of summer with her latest fashion statement.

The 35-year-old actress attended the Tuesday, June 11, premiere of her new film, Firebrand, in a floral sequin gown by Louis Vuitton. The multi-colored dress, taken straight from the brand’s Resort 2025 collection, featured romantic ruffle detailing and a thigh-high slit.

Vikander accessorized the summery dress with a diamond-shaped silver purse, dainty gold jewelry and strappy silver heels.

Vikander posed on the red carpet with Firebrand co-star Jude Law, who wore a pale mint-colored blazer, navy blue shirt, gray trousers and black loafers. The actors were also joined by the film’s director, Karim Aïnouz, who opted to wear a navy bomber jacket, black top, navy trousers and black patent leather boots.

Firebrand, which hits theaters on Friday, June 14, is a historical drama that follows the life of Catherine Parr (Vikander) and her complicated marriage to King Henry VIII (Law, 51). Parr was the monarch’s sixth and last wife, who famously outlived him by one year.

At Tuesday night’s premiere, which took place at the Tribeca Festival in New York City, Vikander exclusively told Us Weekly what playing Parr meant to her.

“First of all, the reality is women’s stories often disappear and are never heard,” she told Us. “[Catherine Parr] was the first woman to publish books in English under her own name, which is extraordinary. No one has given her any focus until now.”

The film, which takes place in 16th century England, is filled with intricately designed historical costumes. Vikander wears colorful embroidered dresses, heavy pearl necklaces and headdresses, while Law is nearly unrecognizable behind a false gray beard, feather adorned hats and thick layers of brocade, damask and silk clothing.

According to Vikander, witnessing Law’s physical transformation into King Henry VIII was profound.

“Just to see how he physically embodied him was pretty remarkable when I saw him walk on set, on the first day it was quite daunting,” she told Us.

As for other historical women Vikander would like to portray in the future?

“Peggy Guggenheim is a role I would like to take on,” she revealed.