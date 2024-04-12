Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Alix Earle Explains Why a Dress She Puked On Is Still in Her Closet: ‘I’m Not That Filthy’

By
Alix Earle Finally Explains How a Dress She Puked On Is Still in Her Closet Im Not That Filthy
Alix Earle Courtesy of Alix Earle/Instagram

Alix Earle finally addressed how a vomit-stained dress ended up back in her closet.

“It’s not as disgusting as it may have seemed,” Earle, 23, said in an episode of her “Hot Mess” podcast, on Thursday, April 11. The TikTok star explained that while celebrating her 22nd birthday in December 2022, she “puked” on herself while wearing a sheer knit Retrofête dress, featuring long sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

When she got home, she put the dress in a bag to get dry cleaned instead of throwing it out because it was “so nice and so expensive.”

“I was really busy running around and I honestly just kind of left this bag in a corner of my room,” she added, promising it didn’t smell.

Top 10 Most Stylish NFL Wives and Girlfriends

Related: The Top 10 Most Stylish NFL Wives and Girlfriends: Ciara, More

After graduating and moving to her new apartment in Miami in May 2023, she hired organizers to help her settle in. Unaware that the dress was ruined, one of the staff members hung it up in her closet.

“There was just a little bit of puke on there,” she quipped. “I’m not that filthy and unhygienic,” she said.

Earle previously opened up about the condition of her dress while cleaning out her closet in a TikTok video, causing a big debate among fans.

@alixearle

Closet cleanout is going great!

♬ original sound – Alix Earle

“It smells, it has my puke on it,” Earle admitted while holding the dress and moving her head away from it. “It really smells, smell it,” she said while shoving the dress in a friend’s face.

Only $12! — These Designer-Dupe Aviators Are on Major Sale

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

“Ew, ew,” her friend said off camera while Earle covered her nose using a sweatshirt. “Closet cleanout is going great!” she captioned the post. Fans, of course, shared their candid thoughts in the comments section.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Relationship Timeline Super Bowl 2024

Related: Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios’ Relationship Timeline: From ‘Baecations’ to NFL ...

“HOW do you fully hang this up and put it back in your closet,” one follower asked , as another wrote, “Okay this is one we keep in the drafts.” A third social media user joked, “Omg u couldn’t have water boarded this out of me,” while another noted it was “nasty.”

Earle has yet to share if she’s finally cleaned the dress.

In this article

Alix Earle

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!