Alix Earle finally addressed how a vomit-stained dress ended up back in her closet.

“It’s not as disgusting as it may have seemed,” Earle, 23, said in an episode of her “Hot Mess” podcast, on Thursday, April 11. The TikTok star explained that while celebrating her 22nd birthday in December 2022, she “puked” on herself while wearing a sheer knit Retrofête dress, featuring long sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

When she got home, she put the dress in a bag to get dry cleaned instead of throwing it out because it was “so nice and so expensive.”

“I was really busy running around and I honestly just kind of left this bag in a corner of my room,” she added, promising it didn’t smell.

After graduating and moving to her new apartment in Miami in May 2023, she hired organizers to help her settle in. Unaware that the dress was ruined, one of the staff members hung it up in her closet.

“There was just a little bit of puke on there,” she quipped. “I’m not that filthy and unhygienic,” she said.

Earle previously opened up about the condition of her dress while cleaning out her closet in a TikTok video, causing a big debate among fans.

“It smells, it has my puke on it,” Earle admitted while holding the dress and moving her head away from it. “It really smells, smell it,” she said while shoving the dress in a friend’s face.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

“Ew, ew,” her friend said off camera while Earle covered her nose using a sweatshirt. “Closet cleanout is going great!” she captioned the post. Fans, of course, shared their candid thoughts in the comments section.

“HOW do you fully hang this up and put it back in your closet,” one follower asked , as another wrote, “Okay this is one we keep in the drafts.” A third social media user joked, “Omg u couldn’t have water boarded this out of me,” while another noted it was “nasty.”

Earle has yet to share if she’s finally cleaned the dress.