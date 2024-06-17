Alicia Keys looked glowy and refreshed at the 2024 Tony Awards all thanks to her very own Keys Soulcare.

Keys, 43 — who attended the Sunday, June 16, ceremony to celebrate the success of Hell’s Kitchen, a musical loosely based on her life growing up in New York City — wore only products from her cosmetics company with the help of her longtime makeup artist, Dotti.

Dotti started with skin prep, cleansing and moisturizing the singer’s skin before going in with the Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum — which is a hydrating primer that promises a healthy-looking glow.

Next, Dotti applied the It’s Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer and Tint for concealing, brightening and blurring Keys’ pores. Afterward, Dotti applied a few coats of the Stay Soft Brow Gel to “define Alicia’s brows and naturally frame her face,” according to a press release that broke down the beat.

For some color, Dotti added the Sheer Flush Cheek Tint in Grace and finished with the Comforting Tinted Lip Balm in the shade Manifestation and the Gleam On Highlighting Balm in Enlightenment.

Keys paired her soft glam with a bespoke Gucci gown. The floor-length number featured off-the-shoulder straps lined with sequins. The dress was also equipped with a cinched-in bodice that fell into a fitted sequin-covered skirt. Keys accessorized with ballroom gloves and dangling earrings. She wore her hair in an artful top knot.

Keys walked the red carpet at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theatre in New York City alongside her parents, Terria Joseph and Craig Cook. She was also accompanied by her two sons, Genesis, 9, and Egypt, 13, whom she shares with husband Swizz Beatz, as well as Kasseem Jr., 17, whom Swizz Beatz, 45, shares with ex-wife Mashonda.

Hell’s Kitchen, which opened on Broadway in April, was one of the two most nominated productions of the 2024 Tony Awards, scoring 13 nods including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography. The play only took home two awards, including Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.

In addition to walking the red carpet, Keys took the stage to perform “Empire State of Mind” with Jay-Z, which was also featured in the musical.