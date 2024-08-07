WNBA’s Cameron Brink’s style is just as killer as her moves on the basketball court.

“I wanna be a little more girly,” Brink, 22, exclusively told Us Weekly of her pregame style while gushing about her “life-changing” partnership with EVO ICL. The Los Angeles Sparks player noted that although she is already “very feminine,” she wants to “lean into the girliness more.”

“I really wanna just try the Milkmaid type vibe,” she quipped.

Since Brink corrected her vision in EVO ICL, she’s been able to accessorize with faux glasses instead of having to rely on prescription lenses. “The other day I had on some clear Gucci glasses [before a game],” she told Us. “If I wear them they can be more of a fashion choice rather than functional. It’s been amazing.”

Related: WNBA Draft 2024 Red Carpet: See Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and More Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and more basketball stars proved that scoring on the court isn’t the only thing they’re good at. The athletes showed Us their fashionable side at the WNBA Draft. Before WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced their new home teams, the 2024 class rocked the red carpet at the Brooklyn Academy […]

After years of wearing contacts, Brink decided to get the eye procedure going into her senior year of college at Stanford University. “It is really life changing,” she gushed.

When it comes to choosing an outfit before games, Brink admitted she doesn’t put too much thought into it. “Life’s too short to stress about if your outfit is perfect all the time. It should just be based on how you’re feeling and what you wanna wear,” she told Us, adding that brands including Revolve and Rag & Bone do an “amazing job” of sending her looks. “I love playing dress up anytime someone sends me a package … I don’t nitpick a lot.”

While she’s open to trying new styles, Brink’s signature hairdo features a braided ponytail or two French braids.

“I definitely think those are lucky,” the basketball forward revealed, noting that she’s planning to learn how to French braid her own hair while recovering from a torn ACL. “In the past teammates had to do it for me. I’m not talented in that department,” she joked.

Besides braids, Brink also likes to curl her hair before games and put on a bit of makeup to help boost her confidence. “I do a pretty quick makeup routine. I don’t like to play with a bunch of stuff on my face,” she explained.

As for the future of her famous platinum blonde locks, Brink plans to add low-lights to her strands and take it “down” a bit.

“I do wanna kind of chop it ’cause it’s not the healthiest right now,” she told Us. “I don’t think I could pull off a bob, but I will cut off a couple inches and let it grow.”

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

Although she’s still figuring out her most confident hairstyle, Brink’s eyesight has never been better. Thanks to ECO ICL, she’s been able to ditch her contacts for the first time since fourth grade. Following her pre-season procedure, “I never had to deal with my contact falling out or worrying about it.”