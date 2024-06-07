Olivia Henson’s wedding dress was the epitome of elegance.

Henson, 30, looked gorgeous in a classy white gown while tying the knot with Hugh Grosvenor on Friday, June 7, at the Chester Cathedral in England. Her gown, designed by Emma Victoria Payne, featured a scalloped lacy neckline, long sleeves, a pleated belt and silky skirt complete with a 6-foot long train. She elevated the look with a veil featuring the same lace as her dress. Town & Country notes that the lace design shared elements from her great great grandmother’s 1880s veil.

Henson became the Duchess of Westminster in a pair of blue heels and pearl earrings. Her “something borrowed” was the Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara, which was created in 1906 for Grosvenor brides. The crown features diamonds in the shape of leaves and was commissioned by Lord Hugh Grosvenor and Lady Mabel Crichton. Hugh’s sister Lady Tamara also wore the sparkler in 2004 when she tied the knot with Edward van Cutsem.

Hugh, 33, who is the Duke of Westminster, looked handsome in a black coat and striped trousers.

While Hugh is the godson of King Charles III, the monarch did not attend his wedding. Prince William served as an usher during the ceremony. William, 41, wore a mourning jacket, gray pants and a blue tie at the wedding. Hugh, who is the Duke of Westminster, is reportedly the godfather of both Prince George and Archie, the sons of William and Princess Kate.

Kate, 42, did not attend the wedding but William gave a subtle nod to his wife during the celebration.

One fan shouted “Best wishes to Kate,” as more cheered on the newlyweds outside the cathedral. William paused and gave a nod and a wave to the onlooker, per Hello! Magazine.