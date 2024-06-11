All About Taylor Swift’s New Custom Chocolate Brown ‘Eras Tour’ Cloak

Taylor Swift debuted a new Eras Tour costume in Edinburgh.

Swift, 34, surprised fans with a new cloak during her combined Folklore and Evermore set while singing “Willow” performing in Scotland over the weekend. The brown velvet garment, which was designed by Alberta Ferretti, featured sparkly embroidery on the lining, a floor length fit and a hood.

Underneath, the singer wore a custom Alberta Ferretti dress featuring long sleeves and a floor-length skirt.

During a separate performance in Edinburgh, Swift wore the same cloak but with a red version of the Alberta Ferretti dress.

Ferretti took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 10, to gush about Swift’s new piece.

“@taylorswift performs onstage during #TheErasTour wearing a chocolate velvet hooded cape with lace details,” the designer captioned the post alongside sketches of the design.

Since kicking off the European leg of her Eras Tour in May, Swift has shown off a number of new costumes. Most recently, she added a small pair of black gloves to her ensemble while performing tunes from The Tortured Poets Department in Edinburgh.

Swift wore the gloves to keep her hands warm due to the cold temperatures in Scotland. One night prior, she told the crowd her fingers were cramping while playing the piano.

“Oh God! Hand cramp!” she told the audience. “I’m so sorry everyone, this has never happened before but my hand is frozen, I’m just going to warm it. I’m so embarrassed. My hand’s like a claw!”

She also pulled out a new orange and hot pink bodysuit for her Lover set, as well as new surprise song costumes. For her Fearless era, she took Us back in time to her 2009 tour and wore a dress identical to one of her previous costumes. The black frock featured a silver fringe, just like her original tour dress. Swift completed the look with black Christian Louboutin boots, similar to her 2009 look.