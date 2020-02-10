A vision in white! YouTube star turned late-night talk show host Lilly Singh turned heads on the red carpet at the 92nd annual Academy Awards held Sunday, February 9. The brunette beauty donned a custom Adeam suit with a removable skirt — and her stylist and designer shared exclusive details about the look with Us!

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: Hottest Guys in Suits and Tuxes

Adeam wardrobe stylist Desiree Morales admitted that since she and Singh are based in LA and Adeam in NY, they didn’t get to see the outfit in-real-life until right before the ceremony. “We weren’t able to see or fit in the finished suit until two days before the Oscars,” said Morales. “We had so much built-up excitement!”

But that doesn’t mean this ensemble hasn’t been in the works for, well, months now. “I had the opportunity to meet Adeam’s designer, Hanako, back in October to view her new SS20 collection,” explained Morales. “She is so supportive of Lilly and expressed interest in creating a custom look for us.”

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Jewelry: See the Best Celebrity Bling

She continued, “Luckily awards season was quickly approaching and it couldn’t have been a better moment or easier process. We knew we wanted a suit elevated to the next level so the brand created a few sketches with different silhouettes, colors, fabrics and I then met with Lilly to go over everything and narrow down our options to the perfect suit.”

The finished look was truly breathtaking. She paired the pantsuit with stunning Adeam accessories, including gold heels encrusted with diamonds, pearl earrings and rings, a boxy white purse with a gold chain-link handle and a massive gold-tonal multi-strand necklace.

One of the coolest parts of the red carpet ensemble was a tulle shirt worn underneath the belted jacket. The embroidered fabric featured pearl and diamond details that peeked out the top of the fabulous number.

“Unique suits have become a signature for Lilly’s style, so we wanted to create something special that was inspired by this,” said Adeam designer Hanako Maeda.“I think the white tuxedo that we created for Lilly feels strong, powerful and feminine.”

Oscars 2020: What You Didn’t See on TV

What makes the look extra special is that it’s convertible. “Lilly told us she wanted to keep the same outfit for the Oscars and the Vanity Fair Party, so we created a removable skirt that goes over the jacket,” Maeda explained.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)