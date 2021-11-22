Hostess with the mostess! Cardi B certainly gave Us something to buzz about at the American Music Awards. The 29-year-old singer hit the red carpet in Schiaparelli number that was pretty unusual.

While the gorgeous black gown fit her body like a glove and the tulle puff sleeve meets veil situation was breathtaking, her look came with quite the interesting accessory.

The “WAP” singer donned a custom full face gold mask with tiny little slits for her eyes and nostrils. Oh and get this: it was even embellished with Swarovski-embellished piercings.

The drama didn’t stop there though. Creative director Daniel Roseberry also created a pair of chandelier earrings for the mom of two complete with “surreal anatomical features,” according to the fashion house’s Instagram account. In other words, her pendant earrings featured eyes and fingers with studded nails.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that this unusual style statement prompted quite the wild reaction on social media. After the star shared a picture of her couture creation to her Instagram page, her followers went wild. “New face, who dis,” a user joked, while another added, “A FASHION ICON.”

Not everyone was a fan of the look though, as Twitter took a slightly different tune. “Now why tf did Cardi B have on that ugly ass mask,” a person questioned. Someone else said: “Cardi B has me crying with this mask on.”

While her first look may have made the biggest splash, the rapper proved that she’s the queen of outfit changes throughout the course of the evening. From walking the red carpet to the show’s wrap, she changed into five additional ensembles — all of which were equally as fabulous.

She donned a velvet Alexandre Vauthier dress complete with a feather headpiece that brought all the drama. The star, who won three awards at the AMAs, went on to change into a white Miss Sohee gown. It was the conch shell-eque wig that gave the gorgeous outfit an added oomph.

Before the evening ended, Cardi went on to change into a Jean-Louis Sabaji feather gown, green Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit complete with a dramatic cape and an additional Schiaparelli blazer with gold breast plates.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer has had quite the fashion forward run over the past few months. Rewind to October and the singer debuted couture creations on repeat during Paris Fashion Week.

From a Richard Quinn jumpsuit that sparked Teletubbies comparisons to a sequin Mugler creation complete with a massive feather cape, the star proved that she’s not one to shy away from a little risk.