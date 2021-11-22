The men in music don’t just know how to create a hit; they also know how to serve up exquisite style — and all the proof you could possibly need is the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet.

For the big night, held on Sunday, November 21, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, stars teamed up with their stylists to pick out fashion-forward suits that ran the gamut from quirky to cool.

From bright and bold pops of color to classic tuxedos, there was no shortage of dapper dudes at the annual awards show. Some even took the opportunity to show off their fabulous flair, rocking jewels, nails polish and other unexpected accessories.

First, Bad Bunny proved that puffer jackets aren’t exclusive to skiing or streetwear. The rapper surprised fans by wearing a cropped mint-colored piece on the red carpet — and it worked! He teamed the mint-colored coat with trousers in a darker shade of green — and overall, the ensemble turned out great.

And, of course, Billy Porter slayed the fashion game, as per usual. The Pose star hit the red carpet in a monochrome blue outfit comprising a jacket, pants, and what’s surely the most memorable accessory of the evening: an umbrella hat. To match the ‘fit, he debuted nail art featuring pops of blue.

One trend of the evening proved to be printed suiting, as debuted by 24kGoldn and Larray stepped out in Marni and Gucci, respectively, both embracing floral print. While Larray opted for a design that evoked a vintage feel, 24KGoldn’s felt pretty timeless with its black and white color palette.

Meanwhile, In the Heights star Anthony Ramos proved you don’t need to always go bold to make a statement. He looked dapper a grey velvet suit featuring a very subtle botanical design, with a white shirt underneath.

Ahead, Us Weekly’s Stylish rounded up the best-dressed men at the 2021 American Music Awards. Keep scrolling to check them out, and find out who designed their double take-worthy ‘fits!